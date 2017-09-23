NFL Stars Erupt In Anger Over Donald Trump's 'Son Of A B***h' Speech

National Football League stars both past and present have expressed outrage after President Donald Trump used an address in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday to attack players who protest during the national anthem.

During what was supposed to be a stump speech for Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), Trump drifted away from campaigning to ask members of the crowd if they’d “love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired?’”

He also encouraged fans to boycott the league over the protests.

Trump did not reference former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem before games last year to protest police brutality and racial injustice, by name.

But his comments have been interpreted as a thinly-veiled attack on the athlete, who remains a free agent, and the other players he has since inspired to take similar action.

Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka, former Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley were among those to call out Trump over his remarks: