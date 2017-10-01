NFL Players Continue Peaceful Protests In Defiance Of Trump

NFL players across the country on Sunday continued peaceful demonstrations, kneeling or locking arms in defiance of President Donald Trump’s repeated calls on team owners and fans to crack down on athletes protesting during the national anthem.

But following a week of heated public debate about the protests fueled by none other than the president himself, the movement seems to be losing momentum among some teams.

Demonstrations on Sunday appeared to be primarily aimed at displaying solidarity between football players, owners and fans, and defending athletes’ right to free speech, rather than explicitly drawing attention to racial injustice and police brutality in the United States ― the initial goal of the protest movement.

Here is a list of players and teams who demonstrated during Sunday’s games to kick off the fourth week of the regular season:

SAINTS vs. DOLPHINS

Three Miami Dolphins players knelt during the national anthem, in contrast to last weekend’s game against the New York Jets, when the entire Dolphins team stood with arms locked together.

The entire New Orleans Saints team stood on Sunday. Last weekend, nearly a dozen Saints players remained seated on a bench during the anthem.

PANTHERS vs. PATRIOTS:

Both the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers stood for the anthem.

Last weekend, 17 Patriots players opted to take a knee. All but one of the Panthers’ players stood during the anthem. Defensive end Julius Peppers opted to stay off the field.

JAGUARS vs. JETS:

The New York Jets stood with arms locked during the anthem. Joining them was team owner Christopher Johnson.

Several players were seen kneeling on the field before the anthem played.

Before anthem here at Meadowlands. Mix of cheers and boos for this: pic.twitter.com/2ZfkDXsYXQ — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) October 1, 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee as a team before the anthem played. In a statement released before the game, the team said they would kneel in prayer “for change, progress and equality for everyone who calls the United States their homes.”

Once the anthem played, they stood with their arms locked together.

Last week, about a dozen Jaguar players knelt during the anthem in London. Others stood arm-in-arm, two of the players with team owner Shahid Khan.

TITANS vs. TEXANS:

All but one of the Tennessee Titans stood for the anthem. Missing wide receiver Richard Matthews had said that he would kneel during the anthem until President Trump apologized for remarks he made last week against NFL players.

Last week, the Titans decided to remain in their locker room during the anthem. Their opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, did the same.

The Houston Texans all stood during the anthem on Sunday, but with arms linked together. They took the same stance during last weekend’s game against the New England Patriots.

STEELERS vs. RAVENS

The Baltimore Ravens stood during the anthem on Sunday but took a knee in prayer just before, which prompted boos from the stadium.

Ravens fans cheered as announcer said team endorses kindness, unity, equality & justice then immediately boo when team kneels before anthem pic.twitter.com/GyIHKOsWLB — Jessie (@JMKTV) October 1, 2017

The team prayed “that we as a nation embrace kindness, unity, equality and justice for all Americans,” according to The Associated Press.

Last weekend, several Ravens players took a knee during the anthem, joining at least a dozen Jacksonville Jaguars players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also chose to stand for the anthem on Sunday, in contrast to last week’s game when all but one of the players decided to stay in their locker room during the anthem. The lone player who ventured out onto the field, Alejandro Villanueva, later said he did so by mistake.

BENGALS vs. BROWNS

At least nine Cleveland Browns players raised their right fists during the anthem before facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals, but both teams remained standing. Last week, 22 Browns players knelt before their game against the Indianapolis Colts, and a majority of the Bengals players stood with linked arms before their game against the Green Bay Packers.