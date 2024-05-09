NFL Legend John Stallworth makes big-time donation to alma mater Alabama A&M

NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Once a bulldog, always a bulldog. An Alabama A&M University alum and Super Bowl Champion is rewarding students for their academic success with a sizeable donation.

Excitement still lingers on Alabama A&M’s campus after NFL legend John Stallworth donated over $1 million to his alma mater.

“$1,214,721,” Alabama A&M University Vice President for Marketing, Communications, and Advancement Jamal Ali stated. “We pronounce every dollar because it is so needed!”

Ali tells News 19 that the contribution is hard to put into words.

“To do it at commencement, to make that announcement with that audience…a sold-out arena (6,000 capacity)…and all of them got to hear that (the students especially), the look on their faces, I’ll never forget that,” Ali said.

The Stallworth Foundation, established in 1980 by John and his wife, Flo, provides merit-based scholarships to students attending their alma mater. Scholarship recipients, to be known as Stallworth Scholars, must meet the required funding criteria.

Stallworth Scholars will also be recognized yearly at the university’s honor’s convocation as a John Stallworth Foundation Endowment Scholar.

“When you get a gift like that, that large, it’s eye-catching,” Ali stated. “We want our students to understand that this is an alum that looks like you and me, and he decided to give back to his alma mater.”

As the Bulldogs prepare to celebrate 150 years in 2025, Ali says Stallworth’s gift complements the institution’s revitalization.

“We got record enrollment, we got a gift like this, and we’re in the potentiality of acquiring another campus,” Ali said. “Whether it happens or not, the idea that we can put ourselves in that position and the gift like the Stallworth gift just adds fuel to that momentum to let people know that good things are happening at Alabama A&M University.”

As a 1974 graduate, John Stallworth returned to The Hill as a member of the 2024 Golden Class to celebrate their 50th year anniversary and also deliver the Spring 2024 Commencement address.

