NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexually assaulting 2 flight attendants during team charter

Two women have filed a lawsuit against NFL kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars that accuses the athlete of sexually assaulting them during a team flight to London last year.

The women, who worked as flight attendants for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, allege that McManus rubbed himself on them and attempted to kiss one of them while they worked a team-chartered flight out of Florida to England on Sept. 28.

McManus was a kicker for the Jaguars at the time, though he is now with the Washington Commanders.

The civil suit filed in Duval County, Florida, seeks more than $1 million in damages. An attorney for McManus called the allegations “demonstrably false” and said the athlete would fight to clear his name “by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars have said they are aware of the claims and are investigating. “It bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class,” the team said in a statement to NBC News affiliate WTLV of Jacksonville.

Party on a flight, unwanted grabbing

The flight to London turned into a party for McManus and a number of his teammates, according to the complaint. The athlete recruited three flight attendants (who are no longer employed by Atlas Air) to join the party, “passing out $100 bills to encourage them to drink and dance inappropriately for him,” the suit states.

The plaintiffs — identified solely as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II — said they did not engage in the party.

McManus allegedly “repeatedly targeted Jane Doe I,” seemingly because she did not want to partake, the filing said.

He targeted her when she was belted in her jump seat after the pilot indicated that turbulence required seatbelts for all on board, according to the suit. She felt “uncomfortable” with McManus’ presence, and he “leaned in to kiss Jane Doe I,” the complaint said.

She put her hand up and told him to go away, and he conceded, the complaint said. He allegedly continued to seek her out and on two occasions, grabbed her and rubbed against her so that she could feel his erection, according to the suit.

She said in the suit that the alleged incident happened while she was serving the flight’s meal to other passengers.

She froze and made eye contact with “another Jaguars player, who looked ashamed of his teammate’s behavior,” the complaint said.

The second alleged incident happened later when he came up behind her, grabbed her “tightly by the waist and rubbed his clothed but erected penis on her multiple times,” the suit states.

“Both incidents were unprovoked, unwanted and reprehensible,” the filing said.

The suit accuses McManus of behaving the same way with a second woman as she served the flight’s second meal.

The woman could not move away because she was in the galley aisle and carrying a full service tray, the suit stated.

The woman turned around and confronted McManus but “he simply smirked and walked away,” the complaint said, leaving her “humiliated and embarrassed.”

“The sexual misconduct occurred in front of Plaintiffs’ professional peers and in front of high-profile clients. Plaintiffs felt severely anxious, ashamed, and terrified that their careers were at risk,” the complaint said.

McManus’ alleged behavior has left the women with “severe mental anguish and career disruption,” including anxiety and suspicion when engaging with male clients during work, the filing said. Both women were removed from the “core crew” that staffs Jaguars flights — “something both Plaintiffs worked hard to achieve,” according to the suit.

It was their first and last flight with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the filing said.

The suit alleges assault and sexual assault by McManus, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and gross negligence by the Jaguars in failing to “enforce a zero-tolerance policy related to inappropriate behavior” and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving them.

The women seek a jury trial.

Attorney calls allegations 'a campaign to defame'

An attorney for McManus, Brett R. Gallaway, denied the women’s claims.

“To be clear, these are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” he said in a statement. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name.”

The Washington Commanders said in a statement Monday it was made aware of the suit filed May 24.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time,” the team said.

Tony Buzbee, an attorney representing the two women, said on Instagram that prior to filing the suit the women and their lawyers tried to resolve the case “without the need for litigation” but, “our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance and stupidity.”

“The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious. We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases,” he said. “We will pursue this case with the same tenacity we are known for ... These women were simply trying to do their jobs!”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com