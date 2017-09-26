What NFL Fans Think Of Players Taking a Knee

Football fans are divided over several players and coaches choosing to take a knee or not even participate in the National Anthem. This comes after Donald Trump’s comments saying that NFL players who kneel should be “fired.”

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC News Specials

NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View