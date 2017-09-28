With NFL controversy, did media play into Trump's 'distraction tactics'?

Over the past week, the news media covered a number of the country’s most pressing issues: ongoing threats from North Korea, the Senate’s efforts to dismantle Obamacare, the Trump administration’s late-Sunday-night announcement of its Travel Ban 3.0.

President Trump’s offensive quip about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem last Friday at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Ala., however, was the story that resonated most around the country – and by far.

Many critics, however, have faulted the role the news media has played in highlighting Mr. Trump’s inflammatory style, identifying a “disturbing symbiosis” between news outlets seeking viewers in a competitive marketplace and a showman who is master of the provocative tweet. What’s lost is a deeper focus on the country’s more pressing needs, many say.

“He’s like catnip to the traditional broadcast media,” says Paul Levinson, a professor of media studies and culture critic at Fordham University in New York. “When Trump says something like that, they probably realize that it makes things worse, but they can’t help themselves. It’s still shocking.”

On Monday, reporters asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders whether the president’s crude statement had “taken up so much oxygen” in the news that little was now being said about his legislative agenda.

“Well, that’s determined by you guys,” Ms. Sanders said, adding that the president was being patriotic and taking the lead on this issue.

After Trump’s election, a number of news organizations began to rethink their coverage of the presidency, both in reaction to the number of the president’s false factual assertions as well as his barrage of criticisms of “the dishonest media.”

Organizations such as Reuters, The New York Times, and Politico began to experiment with different kinds of headlines, signaling the president's false assertions and contextualizing his tweets. “We shouldn’t take his bait, but that’s not the same as ignoring him,” wrote Jack Shafer, Politico’s senior media writer, who last year advocated less journalistic focus on Twitter, and the need to understand Trump’s long-developed methods of handling the media and generating attention.

“Traditional media, having increasingly looked to Twitter as a source of news, it’s beginning to become what people expect, which is sad and dangerous in its own way,” says Professor Levinson, noting the shrill and relatively low level of discourse that flourishes there.

OFF THE PRESIDENTIAL CUFF

From the opening moments of his presidential campaign, Trump has demonstrated a remarkable ability to dominate the news media with a provocative, off-the-cuff style rarely seen before in United States politics. What might have been considered career-threatening gaffes for politicians less talented in the art of cultivating media attention, Trump has used to inflame a base of supporters that propelled him to the presidency.

“It does seem that, whether he’s thinking this out in advance or not, we have to say he really has his thumb on the pulse of his base,” says Jeanne Zaino, a political scientist at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. “These are the issues they want to hear about.”

There’s also something deeper going on, suggests Aram Sinnreich, professor of communication at American University in Washington. Critics have often dismissed the president’s off-the-cuff riffs at such campaign rallies as “rambling.” But in some ways there’s an intuitive and media-savvy method in the kinds of provocative riffs Trump employs when he speaks.

“I don’t think he’s some kind of a super genius,” says Professor Sinnreich. “His brand of self-promotion just happens to fit like a key in a lock with a social media, promotional, targeted marketing environment. And the results are exponential in nature in producing rhetorical power.”

“You can watch him do it in real time,” he continues. “OK, I’m going to try this riff, I’m going to try that riff, I’m going to try this riff. Oh, I got that one. OK, now I’m going to double down on that one and go to Twitter and reinforce the message. Then he sends us all spinning, and we all go scrambling to rationally analyze or critique what he’s saying.”