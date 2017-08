Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa, left, and Neymar arrive during a training session at the Camp des Loges training center in Saint Germain en Laye, west of Paris, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation says it has received Neymar's international transfer certificate from its Spanish counterpart, more than a week after Paris Saint-Germain signed the Brazilian from Barcelona.

The hold-up prevented Neymar from making his PSG debut last Saturday against Amiens after completing his world-record 222 million euro ($262 million) transfer.

PSG plays Guingamp on Sunday.