Neymar's father says his family won't bail Alves out of Spanish prison after rape conviction

FILE - Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves if he pays a bail of one million euros and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona. (D.Zorrakino/Pool Photo via AP, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar said Thursday that his family won't pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction.

Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won't do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022.

“For us, for my family, this matter is over. Full stop,” Neymar da Silva Santos said.

The 40-year-old Alves was sentenced to four years, six months in prison. He is being held at a jail outside Barcelona.

Neymar's father didn't specify how much they gave Alves but added it's a “different situation” now because the three-judge panel at the Barcelona Provincial Court ruled against Alves.

"With the Spanish court ruling for his conviction, there’s speculation and an attempt to associate my name and my son’s to a matter that is not within our reach any longer,” Neymar’s father said in the family’s statement.

He added that he hopes Alves "can find all the answers he looks for in his own family.”

The prison term is near the lowest sentence for a rape conviction, which when the rape took place was penalized by four to 12 years under Spanish law. The court in its sentence said it considered favorably for Alves that he had “before the trial paid the court 150,000 euros to be given to the victim without any conditions attached.”

Neymar and Alves were teammates at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and for Brazil. Neymar now plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Alves, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, has remained in custody since being arrested in January 2023.

Alves' prior requests to be released on bail were denied because the court deemed him a flight risk.

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

As a bail condition, Alves would be required to hand over his Brazilian and Spanish passports. He is prohibited from leaving Spain. He still has a residence near Barcelona.

Alves won dozens of titles with elite clubs including Barcelona. He helped Brazil win two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal. He played for Barcelona from 2008-16, helping to win three Champions Leagues, and briefly rejoined the club in 2022.

