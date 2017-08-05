Neymar presented to PSG fans but misses French league opener

Brazilian soccer star Neymar waves to fans at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during his official presentation to fans ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's season opening match against Amiens. Neymar would not play in the club's season opener as the French football league did not receive the player's international transfer certificate before Friday's night deadline. The Brazil star became the most expensive player in soccer history after completing his blockbuster transfer from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($262 million) on Thursday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain fans got their first chance to see Neymar inside the Parc des Princes but the world's most expensive player left the pitch after 24 minutes.

Just like the fans, Neymar will be watching from the stands when PSG opens the French league season against Amiens later Saturday.

The French league did not receive Neymar's international transfer certificate before Friday night's deadline despite his 222 million-euro ($262 million) move from Barcelona being completed the previous day.

So Neymar was reduced to providing Saturday's pre-match entertainment. Pyrotechnics were discharged as the Brazilian emerged from the players' tunnel and then he briefly addressed the crowd.

Neymar said in Portuguese "I'm happy to be here, I want to win many trophies with you. I will need your support."

There was just one phrase in French — "Paris est magique" (Paris is magic) — before he juggled a ball.