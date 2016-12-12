Next Week We Will Have a Supermoon and a Meteor Shower on the Same Night

From Popular Mechanics

You can get two awesome shows for the price of one next week. On Wednesday, December 14, you'll be able to see the last supermoon of the year. On that very same night, the Geminid meteor shower, one of the brightest meteor showers of the year, will reach its peak.

The Geminids are the last meteor shower of 2016, and you should be able to catch them between December 12 and December 15. The peak of the shower will be late at night on December 13 and early in the morning of December 14.

You'll see the most meteors at around 2 a.m. local time, when the meteors radiate from directly overhead. The supermoon will also be visible, and even though the bright moon will make it harder to see the meteors, the Geminids are large enough that you should still be able to catch the brightest shooting stars.

Be sure to pick a stargazing area that's far away from artificial lights, and give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the low light. Have fun and enjoy the double feature. Clear skies!

Source: EarthSky

