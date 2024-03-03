Next week starts warm & sunny but an unsettled second half is looming

Tonight, will be a calm night to end off the weekend. Mostly clear tonight with calm winds out of the southeast. These winds will keep our temperatures in the 40s but with clear skies tonight, patchy fog, especially across our river valleys, looks likely again so remember to drive safely Monday morning.

Monday looks promising for more sunshine as we enjoy a lull in the activity. Similar premise when compared to Sunday as Monday will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies at times. Temperatures once again are staying on the warm side as they’ll try to rocket into the 70s, something we haven’t seen since November of 2023!

Tuesday morning doesn’t start off too badly as we’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s. Hope you enjoyed the warm day on Monday because that carries into Tuesday with 70s again! We’ll see the clouds build, becoming mostly cloudy during the evening/overnight with the chance of rain across western West Virginia.

Wednesday looks gloomy and wet at this point with scattered showers a good bet. It will stay this way through the early afternoon before we develop some breaks from the showers during the late afternoon through the overnight on Wednesday. Despite the rain showers, temperatures will stay mild in the 50s.

Thursday looks to catch us a break from the showers once again as our low pressure system from Wednesday moves off to the northeast. The chance for an isolated shower early Thursday morning brings in a few peaks of sunshine later in the day. At the same time, our afternoon looks mild with temperatures back in the 50s.

Spring Fire Season begins, burning laws back in effect

Friday morning looks dry, so any morning commuters will be in good shape. After being in the 40s, look forward to temperatures climbing into the 50s. We are keeping an eye on a new low pressure system approaching during the second half on Friday, which looks to bring in more isolated to scattered showers Friday evening into Friday night.

Saturday looks like a wet start to the weekend with scattered showers moving through. If you have any outdoor plans, it will help to pack something to keep yourself dry. Mostly cloudy skies will make for a gloomy start and ‘cooler’ start to next weekend with temperatures near 50 degrees.

In your extended forecast, March 1st is the official start of Spring Fire Season in West Virgina. Outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM and fires must be completely attended until completely out. If you have a cool weather photo that you’d like to showcase, don’t forget about our StormTracker 59 #WeatherTogether page here.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Chance for patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY

Another day of sunshine. Staying warm. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY

Dry and sunny start. Chances of showers overnight. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers. Wet and cooler. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Isolated rain early. PM breaks. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Better rain chances PM. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Gloomy start to weekend. Chance for showers. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY

Chance for showers. Cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy morning. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Still warming up. Highs in the 50s.

