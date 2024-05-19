Next week starts sunny and warm; showers return by Thursday

Sunday evening will see the chance for a few isolated showers and storms, mainly across our eastern mountain counties in West Virginia. Once the sun sets, shower chances will diminish, and dry weather will take over before midnight with high pressure building in. Overnight temps will be mild as they drop into the 50s.

Monday morning has the chance to see some fog, mainly along the eastern mountain counties and river valleys in WV. Beyond that brief hiccup, the rest of your Monday will see an area-wide break from any shower/storm chances. Mostly sunny skies are expected, as temps enjoy a nice warmup into the low 80s in most spots!

Tuesday sees our high pressure system not going anywhere just yet. As it stays put, we’ll enjoy another day of mostly sunny skies so will be a good idea to knock out any outdoor chores if you have time in-between work. If you have any lunch or dinner plans scheduled outside, don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated with temps in the 80s!

Wednesday says goodbye to our high pressure as it moves off to the east. It will, however, provide our area with a dry and sunny first half to our Wednesday as temps make their way into the 80s. An arriving cold front will bring in extra cloud cover and an isolated shower/storm chance, but that looks to hold off until Wednesday night.

Thursday is an unsettled day with our cold front passing through. Scattered showers, especially during the morning commute, look likely so watch for hydroplaning issues. The cold front will leave by the evening timeframe, after which point rain chances will decrease to merely isolated chances during the overnight. Temps on Thursday will be much cooler as they only get into the 70s.

Friday starts with a fairly dry morning, though do watch for any patchy, dense fog. A mix of sun and clouds will stay possible through lunchtime, after which point we’ll see the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon/overnight. With a break largely expected during the first half, temps on Friday should get back into the 70s.

Saturday also looks unsettled at this point with the chance for showers and storms. It won’t rain and storm all the time, with the morning looking like the best chances for rain. The afternoon looks to provide us with more chances for breaks, which will be good for anyone looking to enjoy the start to Memorial Day weekend. Temps on Saturday will be in the 70s.

In your extended forecast, next weekend will see temps stay in the 70s, slowly rising close to the 80 degree mark by next Sunday and into the low 80s by next Monday. Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend days to see some dry time, though rain chances do look possible into the start of next week.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines!

TONIGHT

Iso. storm chances early. Dry and mostly clear afterwards. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY

AM patchy fog. Dry and sunny day. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies again. Enjoying more dry time. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Fairly dry day. Clouds/showers build overnight. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers and storms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Chance for showers/storm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Iso. chances for showers. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Stray shower chance. Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY

Chance for showers. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Stray shower chance. Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 70s.

