The next 10 weeks will be brought to you by the 1990s

Welcome back, the ’90s.

With news this week that longtime anti-Clinton conspiracy theorist David Bossie is joining the Trump campaign, and that longtime Clinton defender Joe Conason is publishing another book in their defense, it feels, more than ever, like that decade never ended.

So pull on your plaid flannel shirt, fluff up your Rachel haircut and pop a Cobain CD into your Discman while we review.

Hillary and Bill. Our flashback begins with our main characters, the former president, whose critics called him Slick Willie, and his wife, whom Donald Trump now calls Crooked Hillary. Bill was heavier back then, Hillary was thinner, but their basic temperaments were already in place. He loved everyone (which made him a talented politician and a cheating husband). She was less voluble and more cautious, never wanting to apologize, and distrusting the press (so much so that as first lady she tried to get the press corps moved out of the White House and into an adjoining building).

All these years later, he is the kind of glad-hander who would have a quick visit on the tarmac with an attorney general who is investigating his wife, and she is a candidate who has held no press conferences for more than 270 days.

Donald Trump. The ’90s were not his best decade, either. By the time the Clintons moved into the White House, Trump was divorced from his first wife, Ivana, and by the time they left, he’d divorced second wife Marla Maples as well. On the financial front, he fought bankruptcy during this stretch, restructuring billions in debt in 1990, selling the Trump Shuttle airline and the Trump Princess yacht in 1991, and seeking business (although not personal) bankruptcy protection for his casinos in 1992. Hillary Clinton brings that history up often now on the campaign trail, saying, “We should … make sure he never has the chance to bankrupt America the way he bankrupted his businesses.”

At the time, though, the Trump business failures weren’t a national story. Trump didn’t have a lot of people paying attention to his every move back then. Which brings us back to the Clintons, who did.

The Scandals. There was no email to speak of during the Clinton presidency (Bill himself sent only two over eight years) so there were no emails to be deleted. But there were documents. And they did go missing. One of the first congressional investigations of the Clintons was over documents chronicling the couple’s participation in a real estate project called Whitewater, in which they turned an investment of $1,000 into $100,000. Some of those papers disappeared from official files and were mysteriously found in the White House residence. (She testified before Congress for four hours about those missing papers — the first time a first lady did so; in retrospect, it was a warmup for the 11 hours she spent testifying last October about Benghazi… and her missing emails.)

There were other kinds of investigations too, which the press or the couple’s political enemies elevated to gatehood (a trope dating back to the 1972 Watergate scandal): Filegate, Travelgate, Troopergate. In all, $80 million was spent on congressional probes into the Clinton administration, and while none of them resulted in criminal charges against the couple, they did provide lots of accusations that still come up 30 years later. Vince Foster, for instance. A White House counsel, he killed himself during the Whitewater affair, and while five separate investigations found it to be suicide, Clinton conspiracy buffs say otherwise. “He knew everything that was going on, and then all of a sudden he committed suicide,” Donald Trump said earlier this year. “I will say, there are people who continue to bring it up because they think it was absolutely murder.”

Speaking of which…

Think the birther stuff is wacky? Or the Trump-is-a-Putin-plant theory? Or the Hillary-is-dying meme? Those kinds of theories hark back to the ’90s too. As David Corn wrote in Mother Jones: “During the 1992 campaign, some right-wingers whispered that Bill Clinton was a Manchurian candidate who had been brainwashed by the Russians when he was a Rhodes scholar at Oxford and took a student trip to Moscow. Others circulated fliers — this was before the Internet hit big — claiming he had fathered the son of an African American prostitute. And there were claims that the Clintons were connected to a major drug-running operation that had been based in Arkansas and tied to a series of murders. Yes, murders. Dozens of murders.”