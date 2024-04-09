When is the next solar eclipse?

The spectacle of the most recent total solar eclipse has come and gone.

On Monday, millions gazed skyward to watch the moon slip between the Earth and the Sun and cast a wash of darkness during the daytime. The Great American Eclipse reminded us of the spectacular nature of the universe, which exists far beyond us yet close enough for us to enjoy its rare and often fleeting phenomenal events.

For those who didn't get to see the eclipse, fret not, as there are more to come. According to NASA, there are various solar and lunar eclipses to look forward to this year and beyond.

Read on to mark the events in your calendar!

Solar Eclipses

2024

Oct. 2, 2024 — Annular solar eclipse

The next big eclipse will come this fall and will be an annular solar eclipse with visibility in South America. In South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and North America, the eclipse can also be viewed as a partial eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse means the moon is farther away from Earth, and appears smaller than the Sun, not completely covering it.

2025

March 29, 2025 — Partial solar eclipse

Countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean will be able to see this partial eclipse.

Sept. 21, 2025 — Partial solar eclipse

Later that same year, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean will be treated to a partial eclipse.

2026

Feb. 17, 2026 — Annular solar eclipse

Antarctica will be able to see the annular solar eclipse, while a partial eclipse will be visible across Antarctica, Africa, South America, and vast regions of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans

Aug. 12, 2026 — Total solar eclipse

Come August 2026, parts of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small area of Portugal will be in the path of a total solar eclipse, and a partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, and Pacific Ocean.

According to NASA, the date listed for each eclipse coincides with the local date of where the eclipse is set to occur.

Lunar Eclipses

2024

Sept. 18, 2024 — Partial eclipse

This partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Americas, Europe, and Africa.

2025

March 14, 2025 — Total eclipse

This total lunar eclipse will be seen from the Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and parts of Western Africa.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?

Skipping ahead a few years, the next total solar eclipse visible in the United States won’t happen until March 30, 2033. Parts of Alaska — Nome and Utqiaġvik, specifically — will be along the path of totality and will see the eclipse in the morning hours.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible to the continental U.S. won't be until Aug. 23, 2044, according to The Planetary Society. That eclipse’s path will begin in Greenland, sweep through Canada, and end as the sun sets in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. During that eclipse, the path of totality will only touch those three states.

Almost exactly one year later, however, there will be another total solar eclipse that will span coast to coast. On Aug. 12, 2045, the path of totality will include California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, with a partial eclipse visible across other states.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com