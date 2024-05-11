Next segment of Cross Charlotte Trail to cost $2.5M

The city of Charlotte may spend millions to build the next segment of the Cross Charlotte Trail.

The Charlotte City Council will vote on Monday on whether to spend $2.5 million to build a 1.1-mile segment from Craighead Road to North Tryon Street.

Once complete, the Cross Charlotte trail will stretch for 30 miles from the North-South Carolina border to the Cabarrus County line.

