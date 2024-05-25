Next rain chance tomorrow, locally heavy at times

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a beautiful day it was with lots of sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Sadly, the full sunshine will take a while to return so I hope you enjoyed it today. For tonight do expect clouds to increase and temperatures to fall into the mid 50s. Rain in western WI will fade away as it approaches us, but at most could flare up a sprinkle.

Tomorrow will start off dry, but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will enter our far southwestern counties late morning, and then continue its way northward from there. It will not be raining at all points of the day, but do anticipate a few rounds of showers and a rumble of thunder cant be ruled out. This system will be transporting a healthy amount of moisture with it, with rain totals generally around 0.5″ to upwards of 1.5″ in heavy downpours is expected.

Since we have seen a good amount of rain this week, the ground is quite saturated. With those rain amounts in the forecast, the Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of Northeast WI in a Marginal Excessive Rainfall Outlook for tomorrow. This serves as a reminder to check sump pumps as they could be needed.

Temperatures tomorrow, with the addition of cloud coverage and rain, are trending much cooler by only reaching the low to mid 60s. The system will exit around midnight and that is great news for Memorial Day on Monday. We will stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies through much of the day before a weak disturbance brings pop up showers during the afternoon. Highs return to around 70.

More scattered showers on Tuesday before sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures stay a climb into the mid and upper 70s by the back half of the week. Rain though arrives Friday night into Saturday.

