Who will be the next Pueblo Chieftain Student of the Week? Vote by May 30

This week's Student of the Week poll features three recent graduates of local high schools and three current students who continue to make their mark.

Featured students were nominated by Chieftain readers with respect to their academic achievements and community contributions. Those featured in this week's poll represent East High School and South High School.

Chieftain readers have the power to select the next Student of the Week by voting in the poll at the bottom of the page. A.J. Moreno, a graduate of Pueblo East High School, was the last nominee to be voted Student of the Week. Here are the nominees for this week's poll.

Abrianna Cortez

Abrianna Cortez, East High School

Abrianna Cortez will be entering her senior year this upcoming fall already having been a 2024 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national qualifier. She took first place in the FCCLA Professional Presentation category with her partner Jaidyn Harmonson. Cortez also is a member of the Eagles' volleyball and tennis teams who ranks among the top students in her junior class with an above 4.0 GPA.

Pueblo South's Madison Craig goes low on a return shot during a singles matchup with Pueblo East's Haley Welte on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Madison Craig, South High School

Finishing up her sophomore year, Madison Craig is an honor roll student and up-and-coming player to watch on the Colts' tennis team. She made varsity appearances as South's No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles player as a freshman. This spring, Craig played No. 2 singles and made an appearance in the Region 7 quarterfinals. The dedicated student and tennis player also works part-time at Sonic Drive-In.

Devin Klock

Devin Klock, East High School

Devin Klock, an East junior, represents the entire state as Colorado DECA president. He also holds leadership roles with East's drama club, National Honor Society, Students Demand Action and Talon Team. Additionally, Klock has established himself as a familiar community face through his work with Communities That Care's Youth Advisory Council and his launch of the "A Kindness A Day" campaign.

Xaviour Leal

Xaviour Leal, South High School

Xaviour Leal graduated from South High School on May 25 after having two spent years as a welding student in Pueblo Community College's Concurrent Enrollment program. He earned a 4.0 GPA and a spot on the PCC President's List in fall 2023. Leal also played four years of football for the Colts and has over a year's worth of experience working full-time at the Pueblo Ice Arena.

Juju Macias

Julissa "Juju" Macias, East High School

Juju Macias spent her four years at East High School excelling academically and athletically. The 4.1 GPA student is a two-time track and field state qualifier who threw the discuss over 106 feet at the 2024 CHSSA Track and Field Championships. Macias, a proud Eagle graduate, also played softball, was vice president of the National Honor Society and competed in Speech and Debate.

Madison Vallejos

Madison Vallejos, South High School

Madison Vallejos is off to the University of Colorado in Boulder after graduating from South High School on May 25. Vallejos was a cheerleader and honor roll student throughout her years at South. As a senior, she achieved a 4.6 GPA and paraded through Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, as one of three Colts to be named a Universal Cheerleading Association All-American.

Vote here for the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week

