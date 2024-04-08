What are the next properties to be demolished by the Coshocton County land bank?

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, known as the land bank, has released addresses for 14 properties to have structures demolished from the next round of Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program funding via the Ohio Department of Development.

Coshocton received $500,000 to raze blighted and vacant structures in 2023 and is getting that same amount this year and next. It's possible more demolitions could be later in the year with any leftover funding, as happened last year.

Addresses in Coshocton are 18479 County Road 106, 22738 County Road 1A, 17940 Ohio 93, 349 N. Sixth St. and 242 Cambridge Road.

Addresses in West Lafayette are 22225 Main St., 209 W. Railroad St., 429 W. Main St. and 21990 County Road 151.

Other addresses are 17852 Ohio 60 and 16299 Ohio 60 in Dresden, 41222 Township Road 324 in Killbuck, 15401 Township Road 483C in Conesville and 200 Park Drive in Warsaw. All locations are within Coshocton County.

Tiffany Swigert of the land bank board and director of the Coshocton Port Authority said they hope to get approval from the state on the properties within the next few weeks. They would then advertise for bids for demolition and having a pre-bid meeting with interested contractors, as has been done in the past.

Eleven structures, a mix of houses and commercial buildings, were demolished in 2023. About $200,000 in remaining fund were then used for 10 more properties with work currently being done.

Structures are still being accepted for consideration of future demolition. Buildings must be vacant and blighted. They can be residential or commercial. The land owner must sign an agreement for work to be done. For more information, contact Swigert at 740-622-7005.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: 14 structures will be demolished by Coshocton County land bank