Next president of Winona State University has been selected

Mar. 20—WINONA — Kenneth Janz has been named president of Winona State University, the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities announced Wednesday, March 20.

The appointment becomes effective immediately. Janz succeeds Scott Olson, who had served as WSU president since 2012 and became chancellor of Minnesota State last August. Janz has been serving as interim president at WSU since Olson's appointment.

"Under his leadership as interim president, Ken successfully led the university through this transitional period, ensuring continuity of programs, financial management and institutional operations," Olson said. "He has the support of the students, faculty, and staff in his continued leadership as president of Winona State Univesity."

Janz has more than 30 years of management and administrative experience working in K-12 and public higher education institutions. Officials say he is known for his work around digital equity and has leveraged that work towards the Minnesota State Equity 2030 goal: eliminating educational equity gaps at every Minnesota State college and university.

Janz previously served WSU from 2008 to 2023 as associate vice president for academic affairs and CIO and added the role of dean of the library in 2015. Previous appointments include serving Indiana State University as the director of the Center for Instruction, Research and Technology from 2003 to 2008, and as the director of information technology, College of Education from 1998 to 2003.

Winona State University serves more than 6,000-plus students, more than half of whom are Minnesota residents.