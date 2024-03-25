When are the next Powerball, Mega Millions lottery drawings? Here’s what you need to know.

Texans could win big this week in lottery games, as Powerball jackpot continues rising and the next Mega Millions drawing is fast-approaching. Here's what we know.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is set for 10:12 p.m. CT Monday, March 26.

No one won the jackpot on Saturday. The winning numbers were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and red Powerball 3. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The estimated jackpot has now cleared $800 million, with a cash value exceeding $384 million.

The Powerball drawing takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is 10:12 p.m. CT Tuesday, March 26.

The estimated jackpot now exceeds $1 billion, making it the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winner of the can choose to walk away with over $525 million.

Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Friday, March 22, 2024, shot up to $977 million while Powerball grand prize jumped to $750 million for Saturday, March 23, 2024.

What are the chances of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338. There’s a 1 in 24.87 chance at any prize, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

What are the chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

You have a 1 in 24 chance of winning any payout, ranging from $2 to the jackpot, according to data gathered by Mega Millions. The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are roughly 1 in 302.6 million.

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois Current jackpot: $1.1 billion

