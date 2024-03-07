When is the next Powerball drawing? Winning jackpot numbers from March 6

Powerball is on the rise, Breaking the $500 million mark after no winners were drawn on Wednesday night.

The lottery game jackpot climbed to a projected $521 million after Wednesday night's drawing was a bust for players.

Here are the numbers for the Wednesday, March 6, Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $485 million with a cash option of $232.4 million.

Powerball numbers for Wednesday, March 6

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 6, 19, 28, 44, 60, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball, March 6th, 2024?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot. No tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

You have another chance at the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, March 9.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 9:59 p.m. CT every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

TN lottery: Can I be anonymous if I win the Powerball jackpot in Tennessee? And more questions answered

How long has Tennessee been selling lottery tickets?

Since 2004, lottery tickets have been sold in Tennessee and part of the proceeds help to fund educational programs throughout the state. In the last 19 years, more than $28 billion has been collected from the sale of lottery tickets in the state.

Have there been any big lottery winners from Tennessee?

Tennessee has been home to several big lottery winners, including the first jackpot over $1 billion.

John and Lisa Robinson from Munford held one of the three winning tickets in the historic jackpot. Before the couple even confirmed the winning ticket with the Tennessee Lottery, they made their way to the 'Today' show to announce their win. John and Lisa Robinson took the lump sum in Jan. 11, 2016 − a little more than $327 million before taxes, Tennessee Lottery officials said. They received a couple of million dollars immediately and about 10 days later, they were to receive the remainder of the prize, according to a 2016 USA TODAY story.

The Munford couple were the biggest winners in Tennessee history. Others have made some cash too though.

Take a look at some other big winners:

November 2016: $420.9 million

A winning ticket was sold in Lafayette, Macon County in November 2016. The ticket was bought by a group of 20 longtime co-workers.

July 2014: $259.8 million

Roy Cockrum, a native of Knoxville, claimed his Powerball winnings in Nashville on July 3, 2014, 22 days after the drawing. Cockrum opted for the lump sum, which totaled about $153.5 million.

November 2016: $144.1 million

In November 2016, a $144.1 million winning ticket was purchased at a store in Antioch. The identity or identities of the winners remained anonymous as the winnings were claimed in the name of a revocable trust.

January 2014: $50 million

Bettina Still of Bellevue claimed the Mega Millions prize of $61 million in January 2014. Still, a retired worker with the state of Tennessee, and her son Jonathan split the winnings.

Do you have to be identified if you win the Powerball jackpot in Tennessee?

Short answer, yes. Here's why.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery Implementation Law, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation releases the name, home state and hometown of all winners if a request is received for the information.

Tennessee lottery also posts winners on its website. Check it out here.

Do you have to pay taxes on Powerball winnings?

Yes. Both the annuitized payment and lump sum payment are before taxes.

How to play Powerball

Want to play Powerball, but not quite sure how it works? Here are some things to know.

To play Powerball, you first select five white ball numbers. These five numbers will be between one and 69. Then, pick one "Powerball," or red ball, number. This number will be between one and 26.

For an extra dollar, you may choose to "power play," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

If you match at least one number in the Powerball drawing, you win a prize.

