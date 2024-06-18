When is the next Powerball drawing? Here's everything to know including jackpots and more

The numbers for the estimated $44 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night.

A New Jersey lottery player won the $222.6 million Powerball jackpot on Monday, June 10, causing the jackpot to roll over once again. It was the fourth Powerball jackpot prize of 2024.

Lottery players have seen enormous jackpots in 2024, with the previous winners of both the Powerball and Mega Millions breaking into the top 10 largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history.

Before purchasing your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

Did anyone win Powerball?

No one matched all six numbers for the estimated $44 million jackpot. A smaller winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing? What to know about the jackpot

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is Wednesday, June 19.

What were the June 17, 2024, Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 30, 48, 53, 58 and 66. The Powerball was 9, and the Power Play was 2x.

What was the Powerball jackpot for June 17, 2024?

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's draw was estimated at $44 million and had a cash value of $21.2 million.

What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time June 19.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

The jackpot pool is set to grow to an estimated $56 million and a cash value of $27 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

What to know: Has anyone from Arizona ever won the Powerball jackpot?

How much are Powerball tickets?

If you want to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play. You can also purchase the Power Play option, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the Powerball cutoff time to buy tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website, the cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website. It may also air on a local television station in your area.

What is the Powerball drawing time in AZ?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

You must match all six numbers on your ticket to win big on the Powerball. But you don't have to win big to win a prize.

You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

There are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

If you don't win the jackpot but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

To win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @raphaeldelag.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is the next Powerball drawing? What to know