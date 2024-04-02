When is the next Powerball drawing? Everything to know as the jackpot cracks $1.09 billion

A string of Powerball jackpot draws with no big prize winner has caused the current jackpot pool to grow to an estimated $1.09 billion. Lottery players looking to claim the prize will have a chance to win the jackpot on Wednesday, April 3.

After the April 1 draw, the jackpot grew to the fourth-largest prize in Powerball's history. The last winner hit the jackpot in Michigan in January, matching the winning numbers for the estimated $842.4 million prize.

Before you go out to purchase your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is on Wednesday, April 3.

What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, on April 3.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

The jackpot pool is set to grow to an estimated $1.09 billion and a cash value of $527.3 million.

What were the April 1, 2024 Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56. The Powerball was 23, and the Power Play was 2X.

Was there a Powerball winner on April 1, 2024?

Nobody claimed a big prize-winning ticket from the April 1 Powerball drawing. However, you do not need to match all six numbers to win a prize on the Powerball.

Tickets purchased in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball, winning $1 million.

What was the Powerball jackpot for April 1, 2024?

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's draw was estimated at $1.03 billion and had a cash value of $496.4 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

How much are Powerball tickets?

If you want to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play. You can also purchase the Power Play option, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the Powerball cut-off time to buy tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website, the cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website. It may also air on a local television station in your area.

What is the Powerball drawing time in AZ?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

You must match all six numbers on your ticket to win big on the Powerball. But you don't have to win big to win a prize.

You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

There are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

If you don't win the jackpot but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

To win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

