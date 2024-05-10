Next phase of major Colorado Interstate 25 project will cause traffic issues

Driving to Denver from Northern Colorado has been much less frustrating the past five months since construction has largely ended on Interstate 25 between Fort Collins and Berthoud.

The $900 million North I-25 Express Lanes project opened all lanes in December 2023.

The six-year project added an express, or toll, lane in each direction in addition to two general purpose lanes over the nearly 20 miles, widened shoulders, revamped interchanges, rebuilt bridges and added mobility hubs to make the drive smoother.

That construction caused lane closures, changing lane configurations, tight driving lanes and rough road surfaces.

Soon, drivers will start experiencing those same obstacles as a 6-mile extension of the North I-25 Express Lanes project between Colorado Highway 56 (Berthoud exit) and Colorado Highway 66 (Mead exit) is set to begin, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Here's what you need to know about the project, including the timeline, what the project entails and travel challenges.

Here is the tentative timeline of the next segment of the North I-25 Express Lanes project

CDOT said the first phase of the project will start as soon as May 12, 2024.

It expects the project to be completed by mid-May of 2028.

Cost of the project is $400 to $450 million.

What will the end product be when the project is completed

For the first time, there will be three lanes in each direction on I-25 from Fort Collins to Denver.

All but an existing three-lane section of I-25 south of Colorado Highway 66 will include one express lane and two general purpose lanes.

What the newest section of the North I-25 Express Lanes project entails

In addition to adding an express lane in each direction, major project highlights include:

Widen the inside roadway shoulder to 10 feet and the outside roadway shoulder to 12 feet (both are currently 4-feet wide) and include a 4-foot wide buffer between the express lane and general purpose lanes.

Fully reconstruct the I-25 and Weld County Road 34 interchange.

Fully reconstruct bridges along I-25 at Weld County Road 32, Weld County Road 34, over the Great Western Railway, Weld County Road 38 and Valley Road

Install and integrate tolling and Intelligent Transportation Systems equipment

What are the expected travel impacts of the project

During construction, two lanes of traffic on I-25 will be maintained in each direction during peak travel times.

Drivers should expect overnight lane closures.

Lane and shoulder widths will be minimized.

Changing lane configurations can be expected.

The speed limit will be reduced.

Here are ways to stay informed about the project

CDOT YouTube video

Project website

Submit feedback or questions: northi25expresslanes@gmail.com

Project phone line: (720) 593-1996

Sign up for weekly project updates on the project website by clicking the “Stay Informed” box on the upper, right side of the page.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Just when driving I-25 in Colorado became smoother, this will happen