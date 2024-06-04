When is the next Mega Millions drawing? Still time to buy tickets for $560 million jackpot

Are you feeling lucky?

No ticket won the grand prize in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot continues to rise. It is now worth an estimated $560 million, with a cash value of $264 million.

The current jackpot is the ninth largest prize in the lottery's history.

The jackpot has swelled since the March 26 drawing when a ticket sold in New Jersey won the $1.12 billion prize. So grab your tickets and see if you're the game's newest winner.

Here's everything you need to know.

What were the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, May 31?

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, May 31, were 4, 11, 23, 33 and 43.The Mega ball was 23, and the Megaplier was 4X.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the May 31 drawing, and there were no Match 5 $1 million or Match 5 + Megaplier $5 million winners.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot up to?

Friday's jackpot is estimated to be $560 million, with a cash option of $264 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is Tuesday, June 4, at 11 p.m. ET.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket is a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida on Aug. 8. Other large single-ticket Mega Millions prizes have been $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, $1.348 billion won in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023, $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, 2022, and $1.13 billion won in New Jersey on March 24, 2024.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

5 + 1 = Jackpot.

5 + 0 = $1 million.

4 + 1 = $10,000.

4 + 0 = $500.

3 + 1 = $200.

3 + 0 = $10.

2 + 1= $10.

1 + 1 = $4.

0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

You can pick your lucky numbers or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can't decide, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

What is the Mega Millions Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play.

Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X," and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use the Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler's Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, and the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mega Millions for June 4, 2024: Drawing time, rules, how to play, more