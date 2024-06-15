What’s Next for Hunter Biden, Trump after guilty verdicts

Washington (DC News Now) — This week President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was convicted on 3 felony counts for illegally possessing a gun and lying about this drug use on a federal background check. This came just over a week after former President, Donald Trump, was convicted for falsification of business records.

The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld joins Capitol Review on how voters are reacting to these verdicts.

