Next hearing for 2 charged in Kason Guyton’s death moved to June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton will return to court in June, when an attorney representing one of the men will give an update on the progress of another murder trial he’s involved in outside the county.

On Monday, the attorney representing Jeremy King said the trial he’s currently in — a three-defendant case in Burbank — is expected to last five to six weeks. Once that’s finished, he’ll be ready for the trial of King and Jonathan Knight.

Both men are charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting that killed Kason and wounded his then-7-year-old brother.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips gang, is believed to have been the intended target, police said.

