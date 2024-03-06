The Next Governor of North Carolina Could Be a Holocaust Denier Who Hates Pretty Much Everybody

Mark Robinson, who easily won North Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, has the misfortune of having spent years on Facebook without thinking about his future political career. The current lieutenant governor of the state—and the first Black man to hold the position—was a furniture manufacturer who was launched into politics in 2018 when he gave a viral pro-gun speech at a city council meeting in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. Two years later he was elected to his current office. He will face Democrat Josh Stein, the state’s attorney general, in the general election in November. The race is expected to be extremely close.

He has not, in the time since his profile rose, worked to purge his social media of controversial content. Nor has he played things safe when speaking at churches and other public events in recorded sermons and speeches. So it doesn’t take a lot of probing to find how Robinson really feels about certain hot-button issues.

Robinson, who is also into conspiracy theories, has voiced enough offensive comments for a full accounting to be too unwieldy. But even a sampling of his views like the one below—not a comprehensive list—showcases just what kind of candidate North Carolina Republicans just selected to be their standard-bearer this November.

Abortion

“I don’t care if you’re 24 hours pregnant. I don’t care if you’re 24 weeks pregnant. I don’t care. If you kill that young’un, it is murder.” (Robinson has said he paid for an abortion in 1989 and maintained that that decision was “wrong.”)

Climate Science

“… pseudoscience, junk science that has not proven a single solitary thing.”

The Media

“See through their lies and look at the big picture of their TRUE intent, which is to push US towards their new world order.”

Jewish People

He voiced agreement with a pastor who claimed the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” are the CIA, China, Islam, and the Rothschild family of “international bankers that rule every single … central bank.”

Also, regarding Black Panther: “It is absolutely AMAZING to me that people… can get so excited about a fictional ‘hero’ created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by satanic marxist. How can this trash, that was only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets, invoke any pride?”

The Holocaust

“There is a REASON the liberal media fills the airwaves with programs about the NAZI and the ‘6 million Jews’ they murdered. There is also a REASON those same liberals DO NOT FILL the airwaves with programs about the Communist and the 100+ million PEOPLE they murdered throughout the 20th century.”

(He also, in a 2014 post, quoted Hitler without context.)

Women

“We are called to be led by men. God sent women out … when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, [He] sent David. Not Davita, David.”

The #MeToo Movement

“They’re starting a new movement called ‘dressing in see thru, ultra-tight, breast bearing whore dresses to protest sexual harassment.’ ”

Barack Obama

He “entered the White House with a fake birth certificate.”

Michelle Obama

“I’ll be glad when he takes his boyfriend and leaves the White House”

The Parkland Students

“Spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN are trying to tell law abiding ADULTS that we must give up our Constitutional RIGHT to own certain weapons… David Hogg and the rest of these silly little immature “media prosti-tots” need to grab a passy, have seat in time out, and shut up.”

Islam

“Sad Fact: “Religious freedom” in this country now means Muslims are free to do as they please and anyone who says anything about it is a bigot.”

LGBTQ people

“There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality or any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me about it.” (Later, facing backlash: “We will not be intimidated.… The language I used, I am not ashamed of it.)

“We have pushed homosexuality over the top. Mark my words PEDOPHILLA is next, which will be closely followed by the END of civilization as we know it.”

Transgender People

“[If] all of a sudden Saturday you feel like a woman and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the hall, you will be arrested, or whatever we got to do to you.”

Nonbinary people, meanwhile, should use the restroom “outside with the dog.”

The Civil Rights Movement

2017 Facebook post: “That crap in the 1960s was the ‘communist rise movement’ ”

(He also called Martin Luther King, Jr. a “communist.” Trump, endorsing Robinson, had this to say: “I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.”

White Privilege

“A foolish concept” perpetrated by the left. Also, the Confederate flag is good.

Black People

Per Talking Points Memo, he had a few posts on the topic:

“February is Black History Month. I guess the shortest month of the year is all we need to learn about the separate but equal history of a people who have achieved so little.”

“Someone asked me if I considered myself part of the ‘African-American’ community.

“I told them NO!…‘Why would I want to be part of a ‘community’ that devalues it’s fathers, overburdens it’s mothers, and murders its children by the millions? Why would I want to be part of a ‘community’ that sucks from the putrid tit of the government and then complains about getting sour milk?”

“Look here people, white folks came here with N-O-T-H-I-N-G and and built the most powerful nation on Earth…. I’m not saying that Mexicans and Blacks should not be proud, but who do you think has the most to brag about, the folks who built Mexico, the folks who bulit the Nations in Africa, or the folks who built The United States?”