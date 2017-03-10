Next Generation Nissan Leaf Will Go On Sale This Year

Nissan is anxiously working to produce the successor to the first generation Leaf EV. Itll be packed with tech that the previous model lacked, giving it a longer electric range as well as ProPILOT semi-autonomous equipment. The automaker recently announced that the new model will go on sale later this year with a public debut in September unveiling the cars freshest details and revisions.

As for now, we dont know all that much about the next Leaf. Nissan has been scarce with details on the vehicles powerplant, though we know what to expect if they plan on being competitive with similarly priced EVs in the industry.

Were nearly certain that well see a big jump in range as the past model could only go 84 miles on one charge. Although that may be up to par with the latest Honda Clarity Electric, dont think a similar figure would fly with the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt at the top of the segment. Nissan has had quite a bit of time to develop a new power system, so were hoping itll be put right in the wheelhouse of its American competitors.

Perhaps the biggest news regarding the next Leaf, though, is ProPILOT. The system developed by Nissan is designed to help the Leaf steer, brake, and accelerate on its own to promise optimal safety and convenience for drivers and passengers alike. Were interested to see ProPILOT at work as the brand has been relatively quiet about their autonomous developments, leading us to wonder how itll stack up against systems that are already on the market. The Leaf will be one of the first models to receive it as the equipment will debut with the 2018 Infiniti Q50.

Nissan plans on extending some current Leaf leases to the end of the year in hopes of encouraging consumers to transition to the next model. Select leasers will receive an email from the company notifying them if their lease has been extended with some being stretched out an additional three months until customers can get ahold of the forthcoming Leaf.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com