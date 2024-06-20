When is the next full moon? We are in for a sweet treat for June

It's time once again for the full moon and this one is pretty sweet, but not just because of its name.

June's full moon takes on the moniker of the Strawberry Moon, and it also happens to fall the day after the 2024 summer solstice, which is considered the first official day of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. With it being so close to the solstice, this moon will also look bigger and possibly colorful (just not the strawberry red you would think).

Here's why we get to see such a "big" moon in June and why it is called the Strawberry Moon.

When is the full moon in June 2024?

The Strawberry Moon will hit peak illumination at 9:08 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024. But you will have three evenings where the moon appears full, from Thursday evening into Sunday early morning, according to NASA.

Why is June's full moon called the Strawberry Moon?

Like other full moons, this month's name is based on what is growing this time of year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. In the late spring/beginning of summer many berries were ready to be harvested in the northeastern United States, hence using strawberry.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin tribes inhabiting the northeastern U.S. – along with the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples – used the Strawberry Moon to mark the time for gathering June-bearing strawberries.

When is the summer solstice 2024?

The summer solstice and the first official day of summer astronomically for 2024 is Thursday, June 20, which is when the Northern Hemisphere has the longest day of the year, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the astronomical first day of the summer season in June in the Northern Hemisphere.

This is also when the Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the Sun, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This makes it the longest day with the longest period of sunlight hours and shortest night of the calendar year.

Why is the moon so big?

The moon is going to look pretty big, thanks to it being so close to the summer solstice. Thursday will be the day with the longest period of sunlight coming in at 14 hours, 53 minutes, 42.5 seconds, according to NASA.

According to NASA, June's full moon will be the lowest full moon in 2024. Due to this low position it will appear bigger than ever. This is known as the “Moon Illusion.”

Along with looking bigger, the moon will also be pretty colorful.

"On the evening of June 21 — just after sunset — look towards the southeast to watch the full moon rise gently above the horizon," the Old Farmers Almanac recommends. "There, it will appear large and golden-hued."

Best way to view the full moon

This full moon should have clear, but hot, weather to view in the evening anywhere in the state. But if you are looking for a special night of viewing, some Tennessee state parks are offering full moon kayaking floats. Here's where they are happening and are not sold out:

Several parks are also offering full moon hikes. Take a look at the locations and times at tnstateparks.com.

What are the different full moons called? When will they be?

Each full moon has its own name. Here in North America we take the names for the full moons from Native Americans from different areas of North America.

In the 1930s the Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing Native American names for full moons, according to NASA. Here's a look at when other full moons are expected to happen in 2024, according to NASA:

July 21, Buck Moon

Aug. 19, Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 17, Harvest Moon

Oct. 17, Hunter's Moon

Nov. 15, Beaver Moon

Dec. 15, Cold Moon

USA Today contributed to this report.

