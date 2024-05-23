When is the next full moon? May's Flower Moon rises over New York Thursday

The Flower Moon will be visible in the skies over the Flower City, marking the culmination of the fifth lunar cycle of 2024.

Here’s what to know about the latest full moon.

When is the full Flower Moon in May 2024?

The Flower Moon arrives May 23, 2024 at 9:53 a.m., though observers will get a better view after moonrise, expected around 9:17 p.m.

The full moon occurs when the moon is opposite of the sun, causing the nearside of the moon to be fully illuminated, according to NASA. The full moon in May is also known as the Planting Moon or Egg Laying Moon in different regions of the Northern Hemisphere.

The full lunar cycle, including all phases from new moon through full moon and back again, takes 29.5 days.

How to photograph full moon

Whether you’re using a top-of-the-line DSLR or the smartphone you carry in your pocket, it’s possible to get a nice picture of the moon. Keeping your camera steady, through the use of a tripod or similar stabilization is important for getting a quality shot on a long exposure.

A better lens will give better detail on the craters and other details on the moon’s surface. Whatever camera you use, setting your ISO low and aperture wide, while shooting with a low shutter speed, will help get a proper exposure of the moon.

Why is it called the Flower Moon?

Different traditions have led to unique names of the full moon in May. The Old Farmers’ Almanac attributes the Flower Moon moniker to the Algonquin peoples, acknowledging the blooming flowers common that month. The Planting Moon name comes from the Oneidas of the Haudnosaunee and the Milk Moon from the English.

When is the next full moon of 2024?

The next full moon will be Saturday, June 21, 2024. Known as the Strawberry Moon, this full moon will arrive during the peak of the strawberry harvest in North America.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle. An RIT graduate, he returned to Rochester after working around New York state and in Utah. Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

