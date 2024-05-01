When is the next full moon? What to know about May's Flower Moon

There are still a few weeks before May's full moon comes into view, but it won't be long until it is in full bloom.

This month's full moon is called the Flower Moon, heralding the peak of spring and the season of rebirth and renewal. Unlike April when stargazers could get a good look of the full moon as it reached its peak, this month casual stargazers in Tennessee won't be able see it reach its peak but the moon will still appear full the night before and after its peak at the end of May, according to Space.org.

Here's when stargazers can catch the celestial event and just how May's full moon has become known as the Flower Moon.

When is the next full moon?

May's Flower Moon will reach its peak around 9:53 a.m. ET/ 8:53 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 23, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It won't be visible at that time because it will be below the horizon. If you want the best view, the Farmer's Almanac suggests heading out on the evenings of May 22 and May 23.

Why is May's full moon called the Flower Moon?

You've heard the adage, April showers bring May flowers, well that gives you the answer to May's full moon being the Flower Moon.

The abundance of flowers that bloom during this time of year announcing the arrival of spring in its full splendor, gives us the name for the full moon this time of year.

Where can I get the best view of the full moon?

Looking for the best view? Get away from the city lights to get the best view of this spring moon.

An open area with little to no light pollution will offer you the best view as the moon rises just above the horizon.

What are the name's of the full moons?

Each full moon has its own name. Here in North America we take the names for the full moons from Native Americans.

In the 1930s the Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing Native American names for full moons, according to NASA. Here's a look at when other full moons are expected to happen in 2024, according to NASA:

June 21, Strawberry Moon

July 21, Buck Moon

Aug. 19, Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 17, Harvest Moon

Oct. 17, Hunter's Moon

Nov. 15, Beaver Moon

Dec. 15, Cold Moon

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is the next full moon? Why May's full moon is called Flower Moon