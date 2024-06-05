The next executive director of the SRIA is excited to fight for his home and community

Local attorney Mike Burns moved from Mobile, Alabama, to the Pensacola area at 5 years old after his dad, a former Marine, was stationed in the area.

He’s lived on the beach for over 30 years now, but as the incoming executive director of the Santa Rosa Island Authority − a governmental entity funded by lease fees collected from beach businesses and residences − he'll be able to turn his passion for the community and its needs into tangible plans for the future.

Over the course of his career Burns has served in multiple legal roles at the local and state level, including working alongside former Gov. Charlie Crist as deputy attorney general.

“Pensacola’s been my home basically my entire life,” Burns said. “I’m proud to tell people I’m from Pensacola Beach and to help it be the greatest community that it can be not only in Florida, but all over the world.”

He also says that he’s excited to fight alongside an equally passionate staff to protect the same shores that he was raised on.

“I’m a team player and I think that’s what you’ll see with me taking the helm at the (SRIA). I think we’ve got a championship team of staff,” Burns said. “We need to protect and preserve the growth of Pensacola Beach while also protecting this great environment that we have out there.”

Local attorney Mike Burns is expected to be the Santa Rosa Island Authority's next executive director after his contract is finalized on June 12.

The SRIA held a months-long process to fill the position after its outgoing Executive Director Leigh Davis decided she would not seek a renewal of her contract.

Burns initially sought out the position in March after hearing of its vacancy, believing that his talents and experience would be able to help the beach. He says that he was considered a “non-conventional candidate,” during the process but was offered the executive director role last month after a vote by the board of the SRIA.

“We’re excited to have someone who understands our community and we were very fortunate to have the quality of candidates that we had across the board,” Davis said.

She also told the News Journal that someone who could enhance partnerships, seek additional funding for things like beach nourishment projects and understands the balance between conservation and development on the beach was the SRIA’s ideal candidate.

A special board meeting will be held by the SRIA to finalize Burns’ contract as the new executive director on June 12.

The SRIA has funded a slew of nourishment and infrastructure projects over the past few years for the beach, a path that Burns plans for the organization to stay on.

Recently, they voted to replace a pair of their trolleys and add new security cameras to the boardwalk in agreement with Escambia County and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year the SRIA created tiers for their projects to prioritize funding and reviewed them in an April board meeting for Fiscal Year 24-25.

Tier one, the higher priority, includes projects for beach nourishment, dune restoration and the replacement trolleys. Tier two’s projects include plans for renovations to the toll booth, improvements to crosswalks and adding more parking around the beach.

“I think the main thing is to take what the board has as tier one projects and make those happen. Those are things that we need to focus on first and foremost then see what (local residents and leaseholders) want to do with their beach and where they want to go,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Incoming Santa Rosa Island Authority executive director Mike Burns