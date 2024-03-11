Next Dallas-Fort Worth storms to bring hail, ‘low-end tornado threat’; Here’s when

The next system of storms are expected to hit Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

Although the severity of the thunderstorms are still uncertain, said Fort Worth meteorologist Sarah Barnes, “a threat for hail and damaging winds is a reasonable bet at this point.”

The front is developing across a dryline — a boundary often linked to severe weather — in western North and Central Texas.

“Low-level shear doesn`t appear overly impressive,” Barnes wrote on the NWS website, “but it could be sufficient to support at least a low-end tornado threat.”

Widespread storms along with our next chance for severe weather will return on Thursday. Timing of the storms and severe weather should come into focus over the next couple of days. Hail and damaging winds will likely be the main hazards, but the tornado threat is still uncertain at this time.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ Texas to 'spring forward': When daylight saving time begins

→ How a six-pack of beer, $100 got rescuers to pull pig out of thorns.

→ Want to make $359K a year working from home? Here's a list of jobs.

Until then, North Texas will enjoy summer-like days to start the week. With temperatures rising each day, Wednesday is expected to see the warmest temperatures, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s, and even some areas out west hitting the mid 80s. The return of southwesterly winds might bring some gusty conditions by the afternoon.

Overall, it looks like a fairly typical summer weather pattern with scattered showers and storms possible at times. Keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for changing weather conditions, especially if you have outdoor plans, the NWS forecast states.

Historical storm data from the NWS show that spring is when most tornadoes occur in North Texas. On Friday, the forecast called for possible tornadoes east of the Metroplex as the morning commute endured heavy rains and gusty winds.