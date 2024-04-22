Who should be the next Caller-Times Student of the Week?

The Caller-Times Student of the Week poll is now open.

Voting is open until noon Thursday, April 25.

Participating Coastal Bend high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated high school students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner and runner-up Friday.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

The nominees are:

Illianna Martinez is a junior at Banquete High School. She is an honors and AP student and a member of the school's NHS chapter. Illianna is also a part of her school's health science program through Del Mar College and has earned her certification in EKG and is working towards her phlebotomy certification. She is very active in her school's athletic program by assisting the baseball team as a Diamond Doll and has been a regional qualifier for track, cross country and powerlifting. She has also been a member of the school's student council and FFA programs. Illianna also takes time to volunteer at school and local events as a school photographer.

Kiley Hollar is a freshman at Flour Bluff High School. Hollar, a freshman at Flour Bluff High School, is already making waves, according to her nomination from Flour Bluff ISD. After school, Kiley participates in a program called Majesty Outdoors and takes part in theater and dance within her youth group at Oso Creek. Kiley works with the mentee program to help students grow into the best possible versions of themselves. "She has shown tremendous growth over the last few months and has been working incredibly hard," teacher Jonathan Gain said. "She also goes the extra mile to lift others up and is a very kind soul."

VOTE HERE

See which Texas colleges Nueces County and Corpus Christi students choose

Women in industry share opportunities with high school students

Del Mar College receives additional funds after community college funding overhaul

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Vote here for Caller-Times Student of the Week