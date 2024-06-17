When will the next big blue cranes ship out of Manitowoc? Here’s the latest.

MANITOWOC – No one knows just when those giant blue cranes manufactured in the heart of Manitowoc will begin their long journey to U.S. Navy shipyards.

Many of you will remember “Big Blue,” the giant blue crane manufactured at Broadway Heavy Fabrications in 2021. Big Blue became a local social media hit, with fans showing up on shore to watch her on her way or keeping track of her location online.

Construction of two more cranes, both 200 feet tall, finished up late last year, and they now await their shipment by barge to their new homes.

One of the two giant blue and yellow cranes are nearing completion along the Manitowoc River, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

Brett Hartman, director of business development for Broadwind, said last year the cranes could move out in spring of 2024.

Now, Broadwind, curious community members and apparently the Naval shipyards must wait patiently.

“There’s no timeline on the cranes as of now,” Hartman told the Herald Times Reporter on June 13. “The ship date will be determined by the Navy. We are hoping to hear something from them in the next 30 to 60 days.”

The cranes were designed and contracted by the Finnish company Konecranes, and components were made by Broadwind. They are part of a U.S. Navy contract and will be used to service submarine fleets.

Giant blue and yellow cranes are nearing completion along the Manitowoc River, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

“Big Blue” became a popular sensation and was named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin in a contest hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce that year.

Once completed, “Big Blue” traveled slowly by barge for a few weeks through the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and into the Atlantic Ocean.

The $55 million crane arrived at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, near the border of New Hampshire. The crane could lift twice the weight of other cranes in the Naval yard.

The two new cranes will also travel to Naval shipyards via barge, but this time to the Pacific Ocean.

One will go to Washington state and the other to Hawaii. They will travel through the Great Lakes and then along the East Coast on the Atlantic. They will pass through the Panama Canal, and then either up to Pacific Northwest or to the Hawaiian Islands, according to Brett Hartman, director of business development for Broadwind.

A seagull soars around one of the giant blue and yellow cranes which are nearing completion along the Manitowoc River, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.

“This is a very unique product,” Hartman said last year. “We’re proud that something like this is built in Manitowoc, and proud to be part of the project.”

These cranes are used to service submarines, so in a way harken to the community’s long shipbuilding history. During World War II, the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company built 28 submarines for the U.S. Navy.

“It’s nice the project was named to the ‘Coolest’ list,” Hartman said. “I think it helped people see that Broadwind does more than fabricate wind towers. Being part of this is a feather in our cap.”

