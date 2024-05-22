Work on next I-90 bridge slated to start soon

May 21—With Austin's six-bridge Interstate 90 construction project underway at Oakland Avenue, work will soon be progressing to another site towards the end of the month.

According to Austin City Engineer Steven Lang Monday night at the Austin City Council meeting, crews will soon begin laying the groundwork to move traffic into the westbound lane to begin construction on the eastbound bridge over the Cedar River.

Traffic will be converted to head-to-head traffic around May 31. Work is expected to end in October. The work will also mean that some eastbound off-ramps will be closed through the duration of the work.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, reconstruction of the westbound bridge will take place in 2025.