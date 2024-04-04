What’s next for 3 major projects coming to south Charlotte’s Providence Road?

Three developers announced plans last year to jointly redevelop more than 115 acres in south Charlotte with new homes, a grocery store and retail, but residents are waiting to see what’s next.

Still, city officials are ready to discuss those projects at a meeting this month. Here’s the latest on the work at that high-profile site off Providence Road.

A timeline of the projects

Levine Properties, Northwood Ravin and Horizon Development Properties filed rezoning petitions in February 2023 for work on the east and west sides of Providence Road, between Sardis Lane and Old Providence Road.

A part of the project includes changes to the Crest of Providence, an apartment complex that’s more than 55 years old, and Gladedale Homes, which was built in 1983.

Traffic has been a concern for the south Charlotte project, along with other development plans near Providence Road, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The three developers are planning to work with Charlotte and North Carolina transportation departments to analyze congestion, according to a January 2023 news release from the firms.

Resident Jerry Peppard is worried about road construction and traffic that will come with the projects. “This will be further complicated by higher density housing, businesses and pedestrian traffic,” Peppard said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

But he said the project and the city’s 2040 Charlotte Development Plan to guide growth will increase the desirability of the area and help increase property values.

The projects still need to come before City Council for public hearings and votes by the board.

All of the proposals are still in the rezoning process and are being reviewed by city, Mecklenburg County and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said city spokesman Lawrence Corley III.

A public hearing is scheduled for April 15. City staff members will send a recommendation to the council and make it public online before the meeting.

Three developers filed separate rezoning petitions seeking to breathe fresh life into an area along Providence Road in south Charlotte. Plans call for a 100,000 square-foot grocer.

More affordable housing options

Charlotte-based Horizon Development Properties is making plans to bring affordable apartments to 8.5 acres on the east side of Old Providence Road, west of Providence Road and north of River Oaks Lane.

The nonprofit development is a subsidiary of Inlivian, formerly known as the Charlotte Housing Authority.

With a plan to spend $120 million, Horizon wants to build 380 units in a mixed-income community for the area and create opportunities for working families being priced out of Charlotte, said Inlivian spokeswoman Cheron Porter.

Horizon is in the planning stages and about five years out from development, according to Porter.

“We are very early in this process, but are excited to create these opportunities in a thriving community for the residents of Charlotte who need it most,” Porter said.

North Carolina-based Northwood Ravin is also making plans for affordable housing. The third developer in the project wants to use 20 acre bound by the east side of Old Providence Road and west of Providence Road, and north of River Oaks Lane.

The work will include the redevelopment of Gladedale Homes, which is operated by Inlivian. Site plans include 80 townhomes, 15 single-family homes, and 650 apartment units.

Northwood Ravin, during a December virtual meeting with residents, said it would take a few years to complete construction after rezoning and design phases are complete.

Northwood Ravin did not return calls from the Observer.

Plans for new shops, homes

Levine Properties will be developing the largest chunk of land for the joint development. The Charlotte firm is planning to redevelop 84 acres on the north and south side of Sardis Lane and east of Providence Road.

One of the areas is at the Providence Square Shopping Center, which dates back to the 1960s. It’s off Providence Road.

An Eckerd drug store and Harris Teeter once anchored the center of the property but closed in 2000. David Chadwick’s Moments of Hope Church now occupies the space where Harris Teeter used to be.

Levine Properties filed plans last year for more office and retail space by the shopping center, which will be anchored by a grocery store.

The firm is also planning to add 125 townhomes north of Sardis Lane, next to a fire station and tennis facility. Adjustments for construction plans may allow for recreation uses, according to developers.

Levine Properties wants to upgrade the Crest of Providence area, which has 263 residential units. Of that total, more than 100 will be given to residents earning 80% of the area’s median income, the Observer previously reported.

During that virtual December meeting with residents, development company owner Daniel Levine said demolition of some apartment along Providence Road and Landmark Drive was expected to begin “shortly.” Redevelopment plans will start after city council approves rezoning, which may take nine to 12 months, followed by permits for the project, he added.

A Levine Properties spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from the Observer.

A map shows the different parcels being developed by Levine Properties, Northwood Ravin and Horizon Development Properties along Providence Road.

