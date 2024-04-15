Nexstar Media Group, Inc., CW39 HOUSTON attend TSU Comm Week | CW39 HOUSTON
TSU’s School of Communcation concludes its 42 annual communication conference HOUSTON (KIAH) - Texas Southern University’s School of Communication has wrapped up its 42 Annual Communication conference this past Friday. Students were able to attend workshops, career fairs and gain impactful insight from professionals in radio, television film and beyond. Nexstar media group, CW39 Houston’s parent company was a proud partner this year. CW39 Houston’s photojournalist Beatriz Ramírez is recapping this year’s conference.