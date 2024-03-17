Newtown Township police issued shelter-in-place for Headley Trace. What we know.

Newtown Township police have issued a shelter in place alert for police activity in the Headley Trace development off Newtown-Yardley Road.

Police are also asking drivers to avoid the area due to unspecific police activity, according to a Facebook post released at 8 a.m. Sunday.

A spokesman for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said police are dealing with a domestic incident on Independence Place involving an armed individual, who is possibly suicidal.

"Additional information will be provided at a later time," the post said.

Sunday's events are not connected to a triple murder in Falls Township on Saturday. A resident taking trash out on Independence Place said an officer wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a rifle motion her to go back inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What we know about a shelter-in-place for police activity in Newtown