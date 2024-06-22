Newton woman dies in I-135 wreck after crossing median, hitting semi: official

A 29-year-old Newton woman died Saturday in an I-135 wreck after she crossed the median and collided with a semi and trailer, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

Konner Lynne Hayes died at the scene of the wreck just north of the Newton outlet mall. The 44-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, man driving the semi was not injured.

The wreck was reported at 1:42 p.m.

Hayes was traveling north on I-135 in a 2017 Hyundai Accent when she “crossed the median for an unknown reason” and collided with the semi headed south, a trooper wrote in a crash report.

The semi jackknifed and came to a stop blocking both northbound lanes of I-135, the trooper wrote.