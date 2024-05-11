Newton Twp. farmer to receive distinguished citizen award

Keith Eckel couldn’t envision a better purpose for his grandfather’s farm in Newton Twp. than as the new home for Marley’s Mission, a nonprofit providing free equine-based therapy to children who experienced trauma.

Eckel sold 32 acres of farmland to Marley’s Mission for $240,000 in 2012 — about $80,000 less than the asking price.

“I had four aunts who lived there their entire lives and one, Ada, was crippled from the time she was 3 years old with polio,” Eckel said. “They loved that land and they also loved children. While none of them were married, they really spoiled all of their nephews and nieces. The farm was so important to them, and they farmed it themselves. There is going to be a day that I’m gone, but Marley’s Mission will last a much longer time ... I’m hoping forever.”

Eckel said that work by Equines for Freedom on the farm to help veterans dealing with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder makes the arrangement even more meaningful as his dad, Fred, served in World War II.

Eckel, 77, will be recognized May 23 by The Pennsylvania Society with its Distinguished Citizen of the Commonwealth Award during its 126th annual meeting at the Country Club of Scranton in South Abington Twp.

The Newton Twp. man was chosen due to his contributions to the economic and agricultural progress of the state as well as his philanthropy.

Eckel served as a member of the Penn State University Board of Trustees for 15 years from 2001 to 2016.

“Keith’s work in farmland preservation alone would be cause for recognition,” said Elizabeth Preate Havey, president of The Pennsylvania Society. “But Keith has done so much more, from mentorship and improving educational opportunities for Pennsylvanians through his leadership at Penn State to supporting life-healing treatment for children.”

In addition to his gift to Marley’s Mission, Eckel also donated roughly 18 acres of land to Countryside Community Church in 2009 for the construction of a new house of worship.

“I was part of the leadership group that brought four small United Methodist churches together into Countryside Community Church,” he said. “It has a great view of Bald Mountain and the valley of Milwaukee.”

Eckel, the owner of Fred W. Eckel Sons and president of Eckel Farms Inc., served as president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for 15 years from 1981 to 1996 and was a member of its board for about five years prior.

Life on the farm has been a constant for Eckel.

“My dad and mother moved from Scranton to Newton Twp. 75 years ago this past April,” he said. “Dad started with 44 acres and he was an extremely hard worker. I think he started with five cows, and we expanded to 88 milking cows during the time he led our organization.”

Eckel witnessed significant growth in the farming operation throughout the years.

“I’m blessed with three great employees and today, we grow about 600 acres of corn, 200 acres of soybeans, 25 acres of sweet corn, 14 acres of wheat and 12 acres of pumpkins,” he said. “We farm about 900 acres across three counties — Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming. It’s been my passion and my life.”

While honored by the selection, Eckel stressed many others in the industry are also worthy.

“I’m extremely proud of the fact that the society is recognizing a farmer,” he said. “In my opinion, that award belongs to every farm family in this state because what they’ve done in increasing productivity has been a miracle. Our farm families work together every day, and we have a number of them in this area.”