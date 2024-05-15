Newton teen sentenced in rape of 66-year-old woman with dementia

A 19-year-old Newton man will spend the next 22-plus years in prison for breaking into and sexually assaulting a 66-year-old woman with dementia, the Harvey County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

After being released from prison, Le’Rhon Armon Hamilton will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Hamilton pleaded guilty in January to rape, attempted criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

The victim reported on July 21, 2023, that someone broke into her house late in the night and assaulted her. DNA collected from the victim and video evidence matched Hamilton, the release says.

Early in the morning on Aug. 6, an “unknown individual was recorded breaking into her home but she was not there and the suspect left without taking any items,” the release says. The victim identified the man in the video as the one who attacked her.

Hamilton was arrested by Newton police on Aug. 9.

“The officer observed that his age, build, and general characteristics matched that of the individual in the video from August 6, 2023,” the release says. “Additionally, he had damage to his glasses that matched damage observed in the video and officers were able to match his tattoos to ones observed in the video.”