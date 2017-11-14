Newton, Panthers hammer Dolphins 45-21 for 3rd straight win

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles under pressure from Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh (93) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns, rookie Christian McCaffrey scored touchdowns rushing and receiving, and the Carolina Panthers crushed the Miami Dolphins 45-21 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Jonathan Stewart ran for a season-high 110 yards and Newton added 95, including a 69-yard jaunt on a read option, as the Panthers racked up 294 yards on the ground.

Carolina set a franchise record with 548 yards from scrimmage.

Devin Funchess caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (7-3) remained a half-game behind the NFC South division leading Saints.

The Dolphins (4-5) have lost three straight.

The game turned with 41 seconds left in the first half when Luke Kuechly intercepted Jay Cutler with Carolina leading 10-7. Four plays later, Newton connected with Ed Dickson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, the first of five straight Carolina touchdown drives.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL