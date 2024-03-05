Newton family asks for road name change to honor Andover crash victims

NEWTON - The Benavente family has asked Sussex County to rename a portion of Newton-Sparta Road in memory of three members of the family who were killed last year in a fiery head-on crash at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Killed in the May 26 crash were Andrew Benavente, 36, and his children, Andrew Jr., 13, and Madelyn, 5. Also killed was Bruce Cseh, 22, of Blairstown, whose pick-up crossed the center lines and collided head-on with the Benavente's car.

The 4 p.m. crash near the Andover-Sparta town line caused both vehicles to burst into flames with the highway closed until almost midnight.

Erected by the Benavente family, this billboard sits near the scene on Newton Sparta Road where Andrew Sr., Andrew Jr., and Madelyn were killed in a May 26, 2023 head-on crash. The family has requested Sussex County rename part of the highway in memory of the trio.

In a letter initially addressed to County Administrator Ron Tappan, and read into the record by Sylvia Benavente at the county commissioners' last meeting, the family asked for the the section of County Route 616 between Limecrest Road and Pinkneyville Road be renamed to honor the family.

While memorializing the family is of concern, the family's letter also noted that renaming "may prevent another motorist from causing another family the heartache that this one has caused us, by keeping the accident on the forefront of everyone's mind."

The commissioners took no formal action, but prior to the meeting, Tappan said he has asked the county's Division of Engineering to look at the request and what, if any, federal or state laws may apply.

He noted immediate questions that arise are such signs within the county's right-of-way a potential liability and what precedent it would create. Renaming the highway may also involve changes to addresses of the properties along the route, although a good portion of that stretch of road is along a creek with an embankment on the other side.

A roadside memorial along Newton Sparta Road, marks the site of a May 26, 2023 crash which killed three members of the Benavente family and the lone occupant of another vehicle.

The elder Benavente was a former police officer in Newark, where he grew up. When he left the department because of a reduction in force, he moved to Sussex County and worked in the auto transportation industry.

The administrator said there are no other stretches of county roads which have such designations, although some roads do carry family names. He said there are some privately installed shrines and crosses along county and state highways put in memory of crash victims, but those are not officially recognized by the county.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Newton NJ family asks for road name change to honor crash victims