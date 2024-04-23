Newton eyes $3M in projects, including water-sewer upgrades, Memory Park hockey rink

NEWTON — The town council considered more than $3 million in public works projects in its latest meeting, including a series of water and sewer upgrades, a new boardwalk and the rehabilitation of the outdoor hockey rink next to Memory Park. The council on Monday night scheduled a half-dozen public hearings to be held at their May 13 session to vote on the projects, which also include $250,000 in road-repaving work around Newton. That followed a decision Monday to reject a bid received for the hockey facility and another vote to authorize the police department hire Brian Zakrzewski as a new police officer.

Bid for Newton hockey rink rejected

The hockey rink project received just one bid from the Wallkill Group of Hamburg at just over $181,100.

In addition to the air conditioning project, estimated to cost about $350,000, other projects anticipated include nearly $900,000 for a boardwalk connector from Memory Park to the state-owned bicycle/hiking path along old railroad right-of-way which leads into a nearly county-wide series of rail-trails.

That bond issue, if approved by the council, would also include nearly $250,000 worth of repaving to several streets in town.

$1.7M in water, sewer projects

The other bonding projects include a series of water/sewer projects and buying more than $1.7 million for vehicles for the water/sewer department. Those vehicles include a jet vacuum truck, street sweepers, trucks with plows and other trucks.

The council also approved a request from ThorLabs to rename Brooks Plaza to Quantum Realm Drive. The street runs from Diller Avenue through what is now an office and laboratory complex of buildings owned by ThorLabs.

Two members of the council, Matt Dickson and Sandra Diglio, were absent from the meeting.

