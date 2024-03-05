Newton County father's child abuse charge dismissed

Mar. 5—NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Granby man's felony child abuse charge was dismissed this week when witnesses for the state failed to show up to testify at his preliminary hearing.

Brian K. Breuil, 40, was scheduled for the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court. The prosecutor's office confirmed Tuesday that the charge had been dismissed due to the alleged victim's unwillingness to pursue prosecution.

The defendant was accused of assaulting his daughter while she was visiting him in July of last year.

A probable-cause affidavit states that she told an investigator she lost her phone, precipitating an argument with her father that culminated with him slapping her face and grabbing her by the throat and sitting her back down in a chair. When she sat back down, he slapped her again on her other cheek, according to the affidavit.

