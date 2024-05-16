Newton County Democrats hold forum to meet candidates

May 16—The Newton County Democratic Central Committee will hold a forum to meet Democratic candidates in the upcoming election. It will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the MYP Legacy Center, 180 N. Highway 49 (Business) in Neosho.

Candidates who will be there include:

—Missi Hesketh, running for U.S. representative in the 7th District.

—Crystal Quade, running for Missouri governor.

—Rebecca Stipp Jenson, running for state representative, District 160.

—Shawna Ackerson, running for state representative, District 161.