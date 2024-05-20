Newton cancels school due to power outages, severe storm damage

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton USD 373 has canceled classes for students on Monday, May 20. It is due to power outages throughout town.

On Sunday, a tornado-warned storm moved through the area, knocking down trees and causing numerous power outages. Newton Fire/EMS reported that there were no injuries in the storm. Harvey County Emergency Management reported several damaged buildings in the county.

Evergy reports about 4,532 outages as of 6:15 a.m. To see the latest power outages, click here.

Russell sees significant damage after severe storms

KSN News has learned that the American Red Cross Shelter at Newton Fire/EMS Station 3, 2520 S. Kansas Road is now closed.

Newton storm damage (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Newton storm damage (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Newton storm damage (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Newton storm damage (Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Harvey County issued a verbal disaster declaration due to storm damage.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.