Newspring Aiken campus moving to University Parkway in 2025

May 31—A nondenominational Aiken church with 12 other locations in South Carolina will move to a new and bigger church in the fall of 2025.

Newspring Aiken's new campus will complete construction on a 40-acre lot late next year on the corner of University Parkway and Trolley Run Boulevard beside Springside apartments.

"The city and the county are growing a lot right there," Aiken Campus Pastor Matt Steelman said. "We want to be a multiethnic, multigenerational church and we want to reach different cross sections of the socio-economic [population] ... the outwork of what that could look like, I think, is a congregation that represents the full population of Aiken and not just a portion of it."

The Newspring campus is now behind Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Cedar Lane. It can only "squeeze in" 300 seats for the auditorium and 100 seats in the kids' space, Steelman said.

"The reason we're building it very practically is because we're out of space and there weren't existing spaces to house us," Steelman said. "Thankfully, there's other churches like Fearless Church right around the corner ... there's no territorialism."

Newspring averages 600 to 650 people on Sundays. The new campus could hold 1,500 to 2,000 people across two services each Sunday, Steelman said.

The church offers a contemporary service with a live band and sermons from Newspring pastors from across South Carolina.

The church has posters of sleek lime green logos with a lowercase "N," featuring modern illustrations of leaves sprouting or springing.

Steelman said he wants to improve the ability of Newspring — a relatively young congregation — to bring in college students and expand the young congregation, though the church welcomes anyone.

"That's a contingent we want to be a little bit more effective in reaching," Steelman said. "We've seen really good fruit, but at the same time, it feels like a shadow of what could be."

How the new campus looks doesn't deprive the church of its mission: helping people have an everyday relationship with Jesus.

"We want it to be a place that's known not for the name on the wall, but about the God who it points to," Steelman said. "If it's a blessing to our community and not a curse, then it's a successful thing. If it's just about becoming a bigger church and that's it — that's an incomplete target."